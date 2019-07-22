The Salida Council for the Arts is accepting applications until Aug. 20 for the next round of William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships.
The scholarships are designed to fund individuals who want to share their artistic skills and knowledge by teaching community members in classes or workshops.
In creating the program the council board of directors focused on Boddy’s own desire to share his many skills and talents.
Boddy, a local artist and musician, served on the arts council for many years until his death in September 2015.
The scholarship provides six to 10 creative instructors with the means to provide classes to the community as a form of creative enrichment for all ages.
Former scholarship recipients have taught classes such as Afro-Cuban drumming, costume design, learning ukulele, contemporary guitar building and acoustic guitar design, creative dance and fitness and pastel painting for beginners.
The scholarship is funded though individual donations, business sponsorships and a silent auction at the annual Boddy Jam.
Applicants can apply online or download an application at salidacouncilforthearts.org/passion-to-learn.
Scholarships will be announced Sept. 5 at the fourth annual Boddy Jam.
To become a scholarship sponsor or to donate items for the Boddy Jam silent auction, call Barbara Ewing at 719-207-3262.
For more information contact Ken Brandon at 719-539-7443.
