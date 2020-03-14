Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said there are zero presumed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon in a virtual town hall meeting Friday to address public concern about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“The healthcare system does everything it can to protect personal health information and confidentiality. The highly publicized test associated with the hospital has been officially deemed negative,” she said.
CCPH hosted the meeting available to the public via Facebook Live and Zoom.
Several members of health services were represented including Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, Solvista Health and Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
Each member gave an update on what policies are in place for their entity.
Carlstrom began the meeting by explaining the spread of the virus is similar to that of other respiratory infections.
People who are at increased risk currently are those who have traveled to areas where coronavirus has taken hold or those who have had direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID 19 she said.
Carlstrom emphasized no identity, community or racial group in Colorado is more at risk than others for getting or spreading COVID-19.
She said as of noon Friday, 72 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been found by Colorado Department of Public Health and environment lab testing.
Those tests have been sent to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia for confirmation.
Carlstrom said there have been 524 negative results out of about 600 that have been tested.
CCPH is offering a community testing model she said.
Someone who feels they need to be tested can call CCPH preferably between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (hours have been increased to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. when there is personnel to help field calls.
People will be screened using the most current criteria.
If the person fits the criteria and is symptomatic, they can schedule an appointment to come to CCPH to be tested.
Public Health is working with community partners to make sure there is testing throughout the county, Carlstrom said.
She urged those who think they might be ill to call their healthcare provider, urgent care, hospital or public health for instructions before going to a clinic or emergency room for testing.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director in charge of infection prevention at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, presented a hospital update.
She said because they have seen an increase in the amount of testing, the hospital is restricting visitors to the inpatient hospital side.
“We would prefer no visitors coming to the hospital unless there are extenuating circumstances,” she said.
The Family Birth Center is allowing one visitor a spouse or partner, who will be screened, who may be present for the birth as designated by the mother.
The hospital is not currently allowing more than one visitor to oncology or the infusion center because those are high-risk patients.
Gelgand said the hospital now has a tent set up outside the emergency room to protect staff as well as patients when they come into the emergency room and have symptoms.
Patients are being tested in that tent instead of coming directly to into the emergency room.
Those who have symptoms are requested to call first to be directed to the appropriate place.
Gelgand advises checking the CDC website for a list of symptoms or calling CCPH, the hospital or their physician’s office to go through the checklist.
Buena Vista Health Center has a separate side door entrance to the building for patients who have symptoms and feel they need to be tested.
BVHC will screen test patients if appropriate through the weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Gelgand said the hospital holds at least two meetings per day between building management, administration, infection prevention, nursing supervisors and clinic managers, as well as conferring with public health and EMS teams.
“We are working as a community to help prevent the spread of this which is the number one goal: to prevent spreading so we can contain and mitigate,” Gelgand said.
Emergency Medical Services director Josh Hadley said some procedures for EMS Hadley may change in light of the virus.
He said EMS sat down with dispatchers and other responders to identify practices for specific call types during which additional screening will occur for 911 calls with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“The initial screening will prepare our staff to respond appropriately to that specific call type,” said Hadley.
EMS will modify their practices somewhat to limit exposure for personnel.
Staff will be equipped with all the monitoring equipment they need, he said.
“We are asking that are paramedics be the ones who lead these calls. So they will be the ones going in if deemed necessary by dispatch and clinical judgement. They will be doing an assessment of the patient’s and identify if further treatment is necessary and identifying if more assistance is necessary with that call.
EMS also has limited options of expanded scope of testing on scene currently in the setting of a 911 call and within the parameters if indicated.
EMS is also working with HRRMC on options to assess transport needs to the Front Range and what that will look like, he said.
Kelsey McNeill of Sol Vista said they are providing behavioral and emotional support as needed.
