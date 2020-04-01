Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and Incident Command for COVID-19, said Chaffee County is not open to visitors, tourism or leisure at this time.
“We’ve been fielding a lot of requests from people from outside our county who want to come here for these purposes. In order to protect our local resources and our health care system, we can’t allow that at this time.
“We really appreciate everyone’s support and understanding that we’ve had to make these difficult decisions,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County still had 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including one death, and three presumed positive cases of people who are symptomatic and have had contact with positive cases.
She said they are still awaiting tests to come back on several other people.
The sixth case reported in the county, a 68-year-old man, remains hospitalized.
Carlstrom said 45 people have taken advantage of the self-reporting tool for those who are symptomatic on the county website, which is also accessible from the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
Testing remains available locally through a doctor’s office or Chaffee County Public Health.
Carlstrom said there are two primary routes to testing in Colorado today:
• Hospital staff, hospitalized patients and vulnerable, symptomatic patients receiving care at health care facilities can get tested at those facilities.
• Critical health care workers and first responders who have symptoms can get tested at community testing sites being run by local public health agencies in various communities.
The state’s emphasis is on testing symptomatic health care workers.
They are prioritizing hospital staff hospital patients and vulnerable people with symptoms followed by critical health care workers and first responders who have symptoms.
Scott Bookman, Colorado Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander, stated in a press release, “Right now, due to limited supplies of testing kits and personal protective equipment, testing needs to be focused on the people who are the most at-risk from this disease and the people in charge of caring for and keeping the rest of us safe.
“It’s important to protect the most critical element of the health care system.
“We are working hard to get the supplies and capacity to move to broader public testing, but until then our message remains the same: if you have only mild symptoms, self-isolate and don’t wait for a test,” he said.
Carlstrom said the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive held Friday and Monday by CCPH, the Office of Emergency management and Emergency Medical Services successfully collected many donations of much needed gloves and masks.
“We really want to thank everyone who contributed both Friday and Monday afternoon,” she said.
Carlstrom said critical workers in our community, “whether you’re a healthcare worker or another provider in our community,” who need PPE, can reach out to CCPH which will send a link to submit a request for those items.
She said PPE is meant for single-use only and is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be used for COVID-19 testing.
In order to preserve important resources for critical Health Care needs, Carlstrom said, the state health department has recommended that healthcare providers prioritize testing according to a tier system:
Tier 1 – includes hospitalized patients and healthcare workers with symptoms.
Tier 2 – includes patients in long-term care facilities or other residential settings such as homeless shelters or correctional facilities with symptoms, patients older than 65 with symptom and critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.
Tier 3 – includes other individuals with symptoms.
Carlstrom reemphasized the current stay-at-home orders for the state and the county which tell the public to stay at home whenever possible and comply with social distancing requirements.
CCPH is working with local law enforcement to enforce the order she said.
“We’re doing all of this to protect all of you. While it is certainly an inconvenience, and we know it’s frustrating, we’re doing it’s to protect the health of everyone here in Chaffee County with a focus on those who are most vulnerable or have chronic diseases or who are older adults,” Carlstrom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.