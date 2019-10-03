Fire crews aggressively fought the Decker Fire through the day Wednesday.
Dozers, engines, aircraft and fire crews worked to contain the blaze which had spread to 3,742 acres overnight, up from 2,200 of the day prior.
Bethany Urban, fire public information officer, said the fire has gotten to where crews can safely work to check its expansion.
Tuesday night’s 1,500-acre push to the north, Urban said, was the biggest expansion the fire has taken since its Sept. 9 start with a lightning strike on the San Luis Valley side of the Sangre de Cristos.
She said heavy air tankers and helicopters made multiple air drops on the fire Wednesday.
The tankers focused on slurry drops from the powerlines southeast to Columbine Trailhead.
Dozers worked to create fire lines from the Boot Hill neighborhood off CR 108 heading west and from 108 heading east to the WAPA power line.
Crews did burnout operations from 108 west toward CR 106.
Tuesday night Urban said what had been a southwest wind turned to a sustained south wind of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
The seeds for the fire’s expansion to the north came about Monday when a significant fire plume deposited embers just to the east of Methodist.
Those embers she said smoldered through Tuesday then ignited with Tuesday evening’s south wind, pushing the fire north and across Methodist.
The wind pushed the fire north and east over Methodist Mountain prompting mandatory evacuations on CRs 104, 107/108, 110 and the properties south of CR 111.
Weather conditions, Urban said, “are challenging.”
She said humidity levels have dropped to single digits. The forecast for Wednesday night is 5 percent.
“This is day five of poor humidity,” she said, “with levels of 30 percent or less.
Combined with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 60, no moisture and clear skies with no clouds to cool makes for difficult fire conditions.
“Day after day of these conditions,” Urban said, “make for pretty significant, for very active fire behavior.”
She said aircraft will fly over the fire late Wednesday or early today to gauge where the fire has grown.
