Chaffee County officials are aiming to ensure the county’s population count is as accurate as possible for the upcoming 2020 U.S. census, which will begin in spring.
The census generates a numerical snapshot of the country’s current demographics, the results of which will have long-lasting ramifications. Legislative district boundaries, a state’s number of delegates in the House of Representatives and many federal and state funding sources rely on census results.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said Colorado is expected to receive an additional representative as well as additional funding benefits as a result of the census.
“As a small rural county in a large Western state, we rely heavily on grant funding for everything from public health to highway improvements to community planning,” Felt said.
“Many funding opportunities have threshold population numbers for participation. For example, last year we became eligible to issue Private Activity Bonds for the first time. … This funding opportunity became available by surpassing a seemingly random county population threshold.”
Felt said having an accurate population count of Chaffee County is essential. A nationwide study conducted by George Washington University estimated that every person accounted for results in an average of $1,260 per year in federal and state funding.
Because of issues like mail delivery to some areas of the county being limited to post office boxes, or limited broadband in certain areas, Chaffee County will team up with the Census Bureau to create a Complete Count Committee (CCC).
The goal of the CCC is to assist the hired count crew with local knowledge of the communities as well as count typically undercounted populations.
Felt said that to be successful in its census endeavor, the county plans to embark on a regional education and outreach effort by making people aware of the census, providing factual answers to questions and emphasizing the importance of participation.
The county is asking for help with distributing census information to the community. Volunteers will not be required to go door to door.
County officials will meet with the regional census director on how to establish the CCC at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Poncha Springs Town Hall.
The League of Women Voters has encouraged everyone in its local chapters to take an active role in supporting the 2020 census. In Chaffee County, members have already contributed by creating a master list of organizations to contact. They will also assist in distribution of information to local supporting organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.