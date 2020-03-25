A patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Chaffee County has died, Chaffee County Public Health reported Wednesday.
The patient was an 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
He was tested on March 17 and hospitalized at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center March 18 before being transported to a hospital out of county on March 19.
Chaffee County Public Health has been reaching out to community members he may have come in contact with and investigating the patient’s activities.
“Chaffee County Public Health strives to be as transparent as possible and provide the public with up-to-date, accurate information,” Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said. “However, in order to protect patient privacy, we are only releasing gender and age at this time.
“The purpose of the public health investigation is to understand the risk of all activities that occurred while the case was potentially infectious.
“We have identified the contacts who have exposure that put them at risk and are contacting them.
“Outdoor and casual activities and contacts like casual contact in a restaurant or passing in a hallway are not a risk for transmission.”
