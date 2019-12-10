With only three players from last year’s team graduating, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team is returning lots of players with varsity experience this season.
“I think that’s huge,” said head coach Donnie Kaess. “Especially in the beginning, it should help us get off to a better start than last year.”
The Spartans started 0-6 last year before finding their groove and finishing 8-15 overall and 6-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. At 1-1, Salida is already off to a better start.
A few of the key players returning for Salida include senior Nico Granzella and juniors Myles Godina, Leif Gislason, Jonah Ellis, Max Ferguson, Elijah Roberts and Kai Brown.
Godina earned an all-state honorable mention last season.
While most of those players spent at least some time on varsity last year, the team is still adjusting to some new roles.
“We’re still figuring our identity and how to mesh everything together,” Kaess said. “Our only downfall is we’re young and we do lack some experience; we still have some young kids stepping into some big roles.”
The team, however, has lots of athletes who are capable of making an impact.
“We have a really good mix of bigger players and good guards,” Kaess said. The coach said Godina and Gislason will provide the team with a good presence in the paint while guards Ellis, Ferguson and Roberts will provide a threat from the outside.
“It seems we’ve always struggled shooting from the perimeter, but I think these kids are better shooters,” the coach said.
Kaess also said he’d like to see the team’s free-throw shooting improve and be consistent running its offense and capitalize on opportunities when they get them.
Defense, meanwhile, will be one of the team’s strengths, as it proved by holding Pagosa Springs to 50 points. “Versus Pagosa, our defense played really good,” Kaess said.
Now the coach is just looking for some players to step up as leaders.
“I’m really looking forward to someone stepping up into that leadership role,” Kaess said. “I’d like to see that develop over the next few games.”
How far the team goes this year, Kaess said, is up to them.
“For me personally, I try to be a teacher for these guys; life skills are more important than if we win games,” Kaess said. “They want to win and I do too because I’m competitive, but I tell them that I can give you all the skills, but you have to build something. It’s your team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.