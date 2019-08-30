Salida has enough parking downtown to meet the demand, according to a study conducted for the city by Walker Consultants. It’s just a matter of managing the spaces better.
Managing the city’s parking options downtown is a matter of distributing the demand, which can be done in a few different ways, project manager Mallory Baker said at an open house presenting the findings Thursday at Salida SteamPlant.
Walker Consultants worked with city staff and business and property owners to measure the distribution of parking on a typical weekday and a typical Saturday by counting parking spaces and cars in parking spaces.
According to the study, Salida has 1,228 parking spaces downtown and an effective capacity of 1,044 cars.
The study also found the average time in one parking space is 91 minutes, Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said, which is healthy and shows people are adhering to the two-hour parking signs.
Salida has enough parking supply, Baker said, but people just don’t know where to go. She said the city doesn’t need to acquire new parking inventory in the near future.
Part of Thursday’s meeting was to try to show people that adding more parking spaces isn’t necessarily going to make the parking situation better, she said.
Van Nimwegen said he thought a lot of people were surprised at the parking numbers.
Part of the reason for Thursday’s open house was gathering information from the public, Baker said, particularly in regard to managing the city’s parking spaces downtown. She said she thought a good amount of people were at the open house, and they’re trying to get as much public input as possible.
Baker said there was a surprising amount of support for paid parking, particularly among business owners, although there are concerns about paid parking changing the character of the town.
Van Nimwegen noted the study is not ready to make any sort of recommendation at this point.
The next steps include synthesizing the information from the open house and an online survey being conducted until next week, getting more feedback from stakeholders and doing a future conditions study, Baker said.
Walker Consultants is scheduled to meet with city council for a work session in October and present the plan for adoption sometime later in the fall, Baker said.
Many times residents see a lot of studies but nothing gets implemented, Baker said, so they’re trying to make sure they come up with solutions the city can implement.
The online survey can be taken until Thursday at surveymonkey.com/r/SalidaParking.
