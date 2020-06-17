The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, in partnership with Salida Parks and Recreation, the city of Salida and the Bureau of Land Management, will host electronics recycling from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Riverside Park along Sackett Avenue.
Payment must be made in cash or by check payable to UAACOG. Event staff will not be able to process credit or debit cards.
Participants should follow Chaffee County Public Health COVID-19 precautions.
If driving to the event, participants should drive west on Sackett Avenue between D and F Street and should stay in their vehicle. A worker will then check the items to be recycled and calculate the cost. After reaching the recycling trailer, volunteers will remove the electronics from the vehicle.
If walking to the event, participants should form a line following the neon tape guides that will be on the sidewalk while maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet from other people. To keep the event within the 10-person gathering guidance, no more than five people should be in line at any time.
Prices will vary, but some set prices include:
• Central processing units (CPUs), $5.
• Desktop printers, $5.
• Microwaves, $5.
•Fluorescent tube bulbs, 50 cents per foot.
• Smoke detectors, $5.
• TVs and monitors: $10 for LED/LCDs, $20 for TVs 26 inches and smaller, $30 for TVs 27 inches and larger, $40 for big screen TVs
• Cellphones and rechargeable batteries, no charge.
Air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators will not be accepted.
Colorado implemented an electronics landfill ban in July 2013 through passage of SB12-133. Banned electronic devices include television sets, CPUs, computer monitors, peripherals, printers, fax machines, laptops, notebooks, ultrabooks, net books, electronic tablets, DVD players, radios, stereos, video game consoles and video display devices with screens greater than 4 inches diagonally.
Waste electronics and computers from residential and nonresidential sources cannot be disposed of in Colorado solid waste landfills. Harmful chemicals can leak out and contaminate soil and groundwater.
All electronics will be recycled responsibly and all hard drives will be shredded to ensure privacy.
As required by Colorado law, electronics will be recycled by Southern Colorado Recyclers, a registered electronics recycler.
For more information, email Ryan Wiegman at ryan.wiegman@cityofsalida.com or message Salida Parks and Recreation on Facebook. For a price list, visit Facebook and search for “Upper Arkansas Recycling.”
