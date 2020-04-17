With limited staff resources during COVID-19 restrictions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association are urging residents now more than ever to refrain from interacting with young wildlife.
Every spring, Colorado receives an abundance of new young wildlife across the state and with that comes an increase in CPW reports from residents that they “rescued” an animal that appeared “abandoned.”
A CPW press release reported that although people are well-intended, young animals do not need rescuing and are naturally prepared to survive without human intervention.
“Young animals learn healthy instincts in the wild and gain confidence over time to slowly distance themselves from their parents,” the release stated. “People that feed, touch or remove wildlife from their natural environment are actually causing them harm and stunting their growth.”
Handling young animals may lead to them being rejected by their parents with no rehabilitation alternative. Wildlife should also be left alone to avoid injuries, rabies or creating unnecessary animal interactions with park staff.
If someone sees an injured animal, they should call their local CPW office without moving it. CPW officers are trained to properly handle and seek assistance for the animal if needed. Animals should not be taken to CPW or park offices.
Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager for the Salida region, said their office often receives reports of residents “rescuing” fawns or small birds. It is not uncommon for an animal’s parent to leave them alone for a period of time while they are off gathering food.
Humans should not approach baby wild animals because the mother might attack. The animal’s mother is the most adequate caregiver.
In Colorado, feeding wildlife is illegal and could result in a fine because animals have complex digestive systems that make some human food toxic. Wildlife should find natural food sources on their own.
CPW offices and visitor centers are currently closed to the public, but staff is available to answer questions by phone. Salida’s office can be reached at 719-530-5520.
More information on how to live in harmony with wildlife can be found at cpw.state.co.us.
