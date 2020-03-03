Chaffee County Republicans honored state Rep. Jim and Kristi Wilson Saturday at the Lincoln Day Dinner.
The GOP gathering at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort also saw Buena Vista resident Hannah Hannah announce her candidacy for county commissioner and heard comments from U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn and two candidates for District 60 state representative, Ron Hanks and Rob Disney.
Denver KOA Radio personality Mandy Connell was the featured speaker.
The group presented an award named for Nancy O’Connor, who died in 2012 and was a longtime county Republican leader. She served for 26 years as county party chairman, the longest reign of any party chair in state history.
She was active in Buena Vista schools, raising funds for students’ trips to Washington, D.C., and numerous community organizations.
Jim Wilson (R-Salida) and Kristi Wilson received the O’Connor award for their work on behalf of the party and community.
With a total of 41 years in education, Jim Wilson served as superintendent of schools in Cortez and Salida.
Following his retirement he ran for state representative in 2012 and was re-elected to three two-year terms in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
He has been recognized for his legislative work for education, including his sponsorship of statewide funding for preschool programs, which passed in 2019, and has received numerous awards for his service.
Over the years he has also been master of ceremonies and auctioneer, helping to raise funds at party events and for many other community organizations.
Kristi Wilson was her husband’s administrative assistant for several years at the state Capitol and has been involved in party programs and activities.
In presenting the award Amber Glus, Nancy O’Connor’s daughter and a past recipient of the award, praised the couple for their efforts.
Jim Wilson, she said, “was a Bible-toting, gun-carrying redneck Republican.”
In announcing her bid for District 1 county commissioner, Hannah said she was a Realtor, mother of two boys, had traveled the world as a professional free skier and mountain bike racer, where she was the first female to perform a back flip.
She and her brother started and continue to operate a security protection company with national interest.
She said she grew up on a San Luis Valley ranch, where her family raised cattle and sheep, spending summers at a mountain log cabin with no running water.
Keith Baker is currently District 1 commissioner.
Hanks and Disney are vying for the District 60 seat held by Wilson, who is term-limited.
Hanks, a 32-year Air Force veteran, said he is pro-Second Amendment, pro-energy, pro-life and pro-family. He said he will fight against sexual education for kids too young to understand what they are being taught.
Disney said he is no relation to the “other Disney.” A 24-year Air Force veteran who received a Purple Heart, he said he will fight illegal immigration, which amounts to theft from American citizens.
Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), who represents the 5th Congressional District, said it was ridiculous for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to claim the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was unfair.
Lamborn said it was unfair of Pelosi to not allow Republicans to call witnesses and to limit questioning during House impeachment proceedings.
He said he is hopeful that El Paso County will be designated the permanent home of the space command later this year.
In reporting on the Legislature, Wilson said he was pleased to have Solvista Health receive a $700,000 grant.
Noting that Democrats hold 41-24 and 19-16 margins in the state House and Senate and hold the governor’s office, Wilson said Republicans are at a significant disadvantage in sponsoring conservative legislation, but “good legislation is good legislation.”
He added, as a legislator “you have to be careful who you poke in the eye.”
County Commissioner Rusty Granzella reported on county questions including Seven Peaks, Nestlé Waters, comprehensive plan and $200,000 Decker Fire county reimbursement.
Connell, featured speaker, said she was not an early supporter of President Trump and, like many others, was surprised when he was elected.
She said his nominations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and his appointments to other federal courts were significant accomplishments.
Of the Democrats’ primary race for president, she said she had difficulty making fun of former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s like making fun of your grandpa.”
Of Bernie Sanders, Connell said voters should be reminded of the “Big Black Book of Communism” and the tens of millions who have died at the hands of communist dictators in Russia, China and Cuba and elsewhere around the world.
Sanders is getting a pass in the debates, she said. Voters should be questioning how much programs that Sanders, a democratic socialist, is advocating – free college tuition and Medicare for All, among others – will cost the country.
“The United States is not perfect,” she said, “but it’s pretty darn good.”
In focusing on education, Connell said, “We have to do a better job of educating young people.”
She said over recent decades the country has pushed the belief that young people must have a college degree to get a good job. This perception needs to change, she said, noting that many trade jobs such as those of mechanics, electricians and plumbers make good careers.
