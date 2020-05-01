With the weekend approaching and warm temperatures tempting Coloradans, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources are reminding people to keep recreational activities within 10 miles of home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Digital message boards on Colorado roadways across the state will remind motorists about the restrictions and to stay close to home.
This week Gov. Jared Polis moved the state from a stay-at-home to a safer-at-home status. Coloradans are still urged to stay home but continue to avoid unnecessary travel and visiting our mountain communities.
Coloradans along the Front Range should not travel to the mountains or foothills to hike, ski, snowmobile or engage in any other recreational activities. Residents are reminded to stay in their local neighborhoods or communities this weekend.
The virus is still present in Colorado and can re-surge at any time. According to the Center for Disease Control, any travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 across communities.
Many Colorado counties have extended their local Stay-At-Home orders. Check with your local public health agency for the latest local ordinances. https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/find-your-local-public-health-agency
“With the good weather, it may be enticing to head to the mountains this weekend,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “However, we have a responsibility to protect our state and our community by staying close to home during this pandemic. Please follow the public health order and recreate within 10 miles of home. It’s up to us all to keep each other safe.”
Campgrounds at state parks and on national forests and other recreation areas remain closed. Picnic areas and facilities at some trailheads are not available and some backcountry parking lots are closed (or have limited capacity). Coloradans are urged to be aware of any local closures or public health orders and avoid busy trailheads.
“Colorado has made great progress in reducing the threat of COVID-19 but we all must continue to do our part,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of DNR. “Our favorite trail or mountain crag will be there for us when this pandemic is over. For the next few weeks, Coloradans need to stay close to home and look for recreation opportunities within 10 miles of where they live. Taking a brisk walk, bike ride or run to a different part of your community are all good activities to do in lieu of heading to our mountains or other further destinations.”
There are still plenty of ways to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of Colorado’s outdoors. Stay close to home, and choose times and places where you can maintain 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and others.
Other general reminders include:
· Recreate locally. Keep recreational activities within 10 miles of home to prevent disease spread.
· If you are in the Denver metro area, don't travel to our mountain communities.
· Reduce visits to the trails and open spaces in the foothills.
· If you live outside the Denver metro area, avoid traveling to Denver for recreational activities.
· Individuals may participate in local and personal recreation in outside public spaces, as an authorized Necessary Activity, in groups no larger than 10 and practicing social distancing maintaining 6 feet between participants.
· Wear a mask when participating in activities.
Car crashes are consistently among the leading injury-related reasons for emergency room admissions in Colorado. If Coloradans must drive, they are reminded to obey the speed limit, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.
