The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will reopen youth programs this summer with two weeks of Nature Camp for Salida-area kids ages 7-11.
Additional programs will be offered in Buena Vista, according to a press release.
A five-day series will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22-26.
A three-day series will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14-16.
Both sessions meet at the Poncha Creek Picnic Area.
Nature Camp activities include searching for aquatic insects, exploring forestry and birds of prey, completing orienteering challenges, a crafts, games, scavenger hunts, nature journaling and more.
Nature Camp has adapted to a new small-group model with distancing guidelines and mask-use required.
Cost for the five-day series is $275 and the three-day series is $165. Discounts will be given to GARNA members, and scholarships are available.
For more information on the day camp, COVID-19 impacts and to register, visit garna.org/.
