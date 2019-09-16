The Decker Fire, burning 9 miles south of Salida, was very active over the weekend, growing more than 100 acres since Thursday to 846 total acres by Sunday.
It burned heavy dead and down fuels, which helped it grow, Incident Commander John Markalunas said in a press release. He said Friday’s increased fire activity was attributed to lower humidity, higher temperatures and consistent winds throughout the day.
The fire was even more active Saturday, specifically on the southwestern flank. It moved south of Merkt Creek toward the Oxcart Fire burn scar. There was also activity in the upper Bear Creek drainage along the top of the ridge. In both locations, the fire moved through heavy dead and down fuels and was spurred once again by low humidity, warmer temperatures and consistent winds.
The east side of the fire was also active Saturday afternoon, as it moved into heavy dead and down beetle-killed fuels.
The fire did not make any significant runs Friday or Saturday and remained totally in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area.
The fire was expected to continue flanking south toward the Oxcart Fire scar Sunday as well as slowly working north along the ridge toward the peak of Methodist Mountain.
The fire is visible at night and will be visible from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors. Motorists are asked to not stop in the roadway and to safely get off the roadway to observe the fire. Residents are asked to not call 911 to report fire behavior on the Decker Fire or to request fire information.
No evacuations or closures are in effect at this time. Smoke may settle into the U.S. 50 corridor in the late afternoons or evenings. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed near the fire if smoke affects visibility.
The fire was still zero percent contained Saturday afternoon, but 47 personnel are working on it. A Type 3 helicopter from Helena, Montana, has also been assigned to the incident. This aircraft is capable of bucket drops or can be used to extricate injured firefighters, if either of those functions is needed.
A smoke forecast has been issued for Salida and the Arkansas River Valley. That forecast can be found at wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/CentralColorado.
Real-time smoke information for sensors in both the Bear Creek area and Coaldale is available at bit.ly/deckerfiresmoke.
