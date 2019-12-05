Last year, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team had a varsity lineup filled with seniors. With those athletes graduated, lots of new Lady Spartans will get their shot on varsity this year.
“I think most of us are pretty nervous because there’s not a lot of varsity experience, but a couple of people are pretty excited and trying to spread that energy around and break the nerves,” senior Zakiah Berry said.
“I feel like a couple of us have been stepping up and are ready to play on varsity, and we’re working as a team to get everyone there,” junior Rachel Pelino said.
Most of the team’s new varsity lineup played together on junior varsity last year, and some have played together longer than that.
“We’re all young and have been playing together a lot, but with the varsity level it’s going to change,” Pelino said. “We need to get to the varsity level and to the varsity speed.”
One thing will help the girls is their work ethic. “We’re all hard workers and have a good work ethic,” Pelino said. “We’re gaining shape so we have the fitness level to compete with other teams.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Spartans, their scrimmage had to be canceled because of weather, meaning the Lady Spartans won’t get a warm-up game before starting the season at home on Friday.
The Salida girls will host Del Norte at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity contest.
The Lady Spartans will also play Saturday at Pagosa Springs.
“We just want to play one game at a time,” Pelino said. “If we have a big loss to St. Mary’s or Colorado Springs Christian or somebody, we want to bounce back and beat the teams we can.”
In practices, the team has been moving in the right direction.
“I think it’s been pretty good,” Berry said. “We’re starting to get our groove on with everyone and build as a team.”
Berry said her goal has been the same since she was a freshman: to have fun. “I love the game and I love my teammates, and I play because I find it fun,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.