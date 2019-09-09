Chaffee County commissioners will listen to reports and conduct a work session starting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
In the morning they will hear from Chaffee County Landfill, Chaffee County Human Services and Chaffee County Public Health. Other reports include the Building Department, Emergency Management Office and the Office of Housing.
After a lunch break, the commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation on the Chaffee Common Ground budget, an update to the county comprehensive plan, a presentation on C-Pace (Colorado Commerical Property Assessed Clean Energy) and an update on Hill Ranch from Gerry Knapp.
Tuesday meeting
The county commissioners will conduct six public hearings during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Beginning at 9:15 a.m., they will consider recommendations from the Aug. 27 Planning Commission meeting on the following projects:
• Mountain Shadows major subdivision preliminary plan/final plat, which resubdivides Lots 2 and 3 of the Wooden Flume minor subdivision, totaling 11.04 acres, into five lots, with a minimum of 2.05 acres, at 12498 and 12400 CR 140, Salida.
• Nola minor subdivision final plat, which resubdivides tract 3 of the Marques Tracts subdivision exemption of 4 acres into two 2-acre lots on a shared driveway, at 7505 CR 156W, Salida.
• Williamson minor subdivision final plat, dividing 9.6 acres into two lots, with the minimum being 4.6 acres on a shared access easement, at 6275 CR 178E, Salida.
• Crosswinds major subdivision sketch plan, resubdividing lot 2 of the Southwinds minor subdivision and lot 1 of the Baker boundary line adjustment, totaling 42.9 acres into 16 lots, at 102 Tailwinds Drive, Buena Vista.
• SMC Ranch major subdivision sketch plan, resubdividing lot 1A Scanga boundary line adjustment, Lot 2 Scanga Meat Co. boundary line adjustment and tracts A and B of Rancho Salida Del Sol, totaling 117.4 acres into 58 lots and right-of-ways with the minimum lot size being 1.2 acres and the Scanga Meat Co. market remaining on lot 52, at 9250 CR 156, Salida.
• Cool Clear Water major impact review for townhouses, creating six two-unit townhouses and a single-family residence on individual lots, with the remaining land as common open space, on 26.2 acres at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163, Salida.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A presentation from Communities That Care and Extraordinary Teen Council about HB 19-1230 on marijuana hospitality establishments.
• A presentation from Southwest Conservation Corps about 2020 funding.
• A request from Central Colorado Conservancy for $60,000 in assistance from the county’s Conservation Trust Fund to protect two ranches in Chaffee County.
• A request from Salida Montessori Charter School for use of the fairgrounds north building and fee reduction.
• Consideration of stipulation in water case No. 16CW3103, filed by the Pueblo Board of Water Works, seeking exchanges of the Bessemer Ditch shares to points upstream through the county’s Recreational In-Channel Diversion water right.
• Continued discussion on county policies and procedures for meetings and agenda submittals.
The commissioners may also adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice and an update on potential opioid class action litigation.
