Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offers veterans and active-duty military members free admission to any of Colorado’s 41 state parks on Monday for Veterans Day.
“It’s our small but sincere gesture of appreciation for those who have selflessly protected our country,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said in a press release. “We want to recognize our brave military members for safeguarding our way of life.
“To make Veterans Day extra special, we are providing the opportunity for those who have served, or who currently serve, in our armed forces to enjoy our parks free of charge with friends and family.”
The park entrance fee is waived for anyone sharing vehicles with qualified service members. Military members or veterans must present proof of military service at the park gate to receive free entry. All other park fees, such as camping or fishing fees, still apply.
Military identification methods include a military ID card, applicable DD form, Veterans Affairs health identification card or a current Colorado driver’s license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it.
To learn more about other military benefits offered by CPW year-round, visit cpw.state.co.us.
