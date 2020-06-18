The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office mailed ballots for the June 30 primary election last week and has started seeing ballots returned.
As of Wednesday, the clerk’s office has received 2,212 ballots, of 13,754 eligible voters.
If voters have not received their ballot they can contact the elections office at 719-530-5604, call or text 719-966-9082 or email the clerk’s office at elections@chaffeecounty.org. The office will check registrations and mail out a replacement ballot as needed.
New eligible voters can register online at govotecolorado.gov or contact the elections office to get registered and mailed a ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.