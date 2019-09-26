Buena Vista – 14er Fest comes back to Buena Vista for its third year from Sept. 27-29, expanding on its offerings that bridge the gaps among a wide variety of outdoor user groups.
“The event has always been about the outdoor community, new gear, skills acquisition,” Marcus Trusty, one of the event organizers, said.
As a sign of the event’s growth, the home base Vendor Village on a closed-off section of Main Street between Colorado and Court streets will be so filled with booths from sponsors that the four-wheel-drive show-and-shine that kicks things off Friday evening has been moved down the street in front of Avery-Parsons Elementary School, Trusty said.
That section of street will not be closed.
As a prelude to the event, an overnight overlanding trip for four-wheel-drive campers will head out from BV into the backcountry Thursday morning and return Friday afternoon in time for the evening festivities.
Fly fishing tourney offers Yeti prizes
Throughout the weekend, 14er Fest will host a fly fishing tournament with Salida Fly with prizes offered by Yeti coolers, Trusty said. Competitions will involve accuracy of casting and distance on Saturday, with the top scorers in those two rounds going on to a head-to-head fishing competition Sunday.
Also new this year is a 14K race through Buena Vista’s Midland Hill trail system at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon, the event will host a 5K fun run and race through the river park as well.
Scare yourself on Assault on Antero
This year, the festival is expanding its offerings of collaborative crossover events between off-roading groups and other recreationists with a number of trips with Jeeps assisting in transporting anglers, hikers and mountain bikers to their destinations.
At the centerpiece of the event is the Assault on Antero, a rare opportunity to downhill mountain bike race a fourteener.
The event, which takes off from BV Saturday morning, takes cyclists via Jeep up to within 500 feet of the 14,276-foot summit of Mount Antero for a race down Little Browns Trail along nearly a vertical mile of elevation decline.
“I had people telling me it was one of the top three single-track rides in their lives,” Trusty said of last year’s crew.
At noon Sunday, Vendor Village will host a strider bike race for young children.
Learn from classes, gear demos
In addition to the events and competitions, the weekend will be filled with classes and gear demos offered by some of the event’s sponsor brands and local outfitters.
Opportunities offered range from learning orienteering with National Geographic, outdoor photography by Mountain Standard, the entomology of fly fishing with ArkAnglers and lightweight backpacking by Deuter.
Mountain music will fill Main Street
Ringing out over Main Street’s vendor village will be music coordinated by Ark Valley Live Music, from DJ Tropical Waffle, Stillhouse Junkies on Friday, Flash Mountain Flood on Saturday (preceded by another Tropical Waffle set), with Amoramora closing things out Sunday.
Tropical Waffle plays house music tinged with uplifting grooves with sunny Latin and Caribbean instrumentation and influence from Jamaican dance hall, called, naturally, tropical house.
Stillhouse Junkies, a fiddle, guitar and upright bass trio hailing from Durango, cite Gillian Welch, the Wood Brothers, John Hiatt and others in crafting their sound.
Flash Mountain Flood was named one of Colorado’s Top 10 Jam Bands of 2018 by Westword, which reports the five-piece from Boulder “borrows its vibe from artists such as the Allman Brothers, the Grateful Dead and Traffic, just to name a few.”
Coming from Boulder, Amoramora plays progressive funk and multipurpose rock, according to its website.
And, if your kids aren’t into the whole jam thing as much as you are, Outer Limit Supply is hosting a kids’ movie night at its booth in Vendor Village during Flash Mountain’s Saturday night show.
