Spring sports season, including all official practices and competitions, state speech tournament and student leadership’s advisor U are suspended through April 6 due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhonda Blandford-Green, Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner, reported the news Thursday.
Salida High School Athletic Director Jim Coscarella said that the Salida School District will be following those rules.
“They will re-evaluate around April 6 to restart April 7, suspend further, or cancel the seasons altogether,” Coscarella said.
CHSAA announced Wednesday that state basketball playoffs will continue as scheduled, but with limited spectators and essential team personnel only.
Each player will be allowed to have a maximum of four guests attend games. No bands or cheer squads will be allowed.
The National College Athletic Association announced Thursday that they will be cancelling all men and women’s basketball championships as well.
They had previously announced they would be holding the tournaments, but with limited attendance.
The National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League announced they will be suspending their seasons until further notice.
Major League Baseball is cancelling spring training games and delaying opening day, scheduled for March 26, for at least two weeks.
