Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced that the evacuation order for residents living on CR 101, Bear Creek, was canceled, effective at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
CR 101 will remain closed to all other traffic with the exception of residents living on CR 101.
All Chaffee County residents who were previously evacuated remain on pre-evacuation status.
CR 108 remains closed to all traffic, with the exception of residents of Boot Hill and Methodist Estates, as well as essential service providers.
