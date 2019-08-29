The fourth annual Boddy Jam will start at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with the goal of raising $5,000 for scholarships.
The jam honors longtime Salida artist, musician and community volunteer William Boddy, who threw himself an annual “Virgo Birthday Party” at the SteamPlant, Barbara Ewing, one of the event organizers, said.
It’s also a fundraiser for the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships, which fund arts and entertainment classes within the community.
“A few days before the (Virgo Birthday Party in 2015), William passed away,” Ewing said. “And since he already had the space rented, we thought it just made sense to turn that into a memorial for him.”
Ewing said after the success of the first Boddy Jam, it was decided that the event should become an annual community event.
“It started off with myself and Rick Richter raising funds to put a plaque at the Scout Hut,” Ewing said.
“But we got so much money that first year, we didn’t know what to do with it. So, we took it to the Salida Council for the Arts, who started the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship.”
The event snowballed from a small idea into a fairly large local music event, featuring a silent auction to raise money for the scholarship fund, food trucks, live artist demonstrations, a cash bar and live music playing throughout the evening.
The silent auction features items from local businesses, who for the first time, Ewing said, reached out to her to see what would be good to donate, as well as art, gift certificates and more.
Salida SteamPlant representative Trish Bews said this year Boddy’s son and a few other relatives plan to attend the jam.
“They were there for the first one, the memorial, but this will be the first William Boddy Jam they’ve attended since,” Bews said.
She said Boddy’s son will be bringing along some guest musicians but said it’s “worth the wait” to find out their names, and individuals should stop by and see.
Musicians include Pint & A Half, the Whiskey Chasers, Brian Rill, The Screevers, Big Horn and Roundhouse Assembly. The music is sponsored by Tenderfoot Health Collective and organized by Jahill Bragassa.
“Jahill deserves a shout-out because he’ll be there with his Curry Cart, as well as managing the bands on and off the stage,” Ewing said.
Both women emphasized that the jam is a grassroots event aimed at locals, although tourists are welcome to join in the fun.
“(Boddy) was all about helping other people and taking the time to connect. This celebration is really trying to continue his legacy in connecting with everyone in the community, regardless of background,” Bews said.
Anyone interested in donating time or items to be auctioned at the jam can call Ewing at 719-207-3262.
