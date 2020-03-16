In order to protect our staff and their families, our customers and their families as well as the citizens of the communities we serve, High Country Bank is temporarily closing the lobbies at their Salida highway, Salida downtown, Buena Vista, and Cañon City locations.
“In these uncertain times, our concern at High Country Bank is for the well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” stated Larry Smith, High Country Bank president.
The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has been reported in Colorado, and while we have no news of confirmed cases in our area, we want to act in the best interest of everyone's well-being.
For these reasons, the following steps are being taken, effective tomorrow, Monday, March 16:
Branch lobbies will be closed to the public.
All drive-through facilities will be open normal drive-through hours.
Our loan officers, e-banking staff and account specialists will be available by phone to answer any questions or set appointments. Contact the Salida branch at 719-539-2516, Buena Vista branch at 719-395-2113 or the Cañon City branch at 719-276-2007.
High Country Bank offers a full complement of online and mobile banking services, available 24/7 for customers to make deposits, transfers, balance inquiries, loan payments and more.
Larry Smith also stated, “We recognize this is a challenging time for all, and are taking these actions to limit the disruptive impact of COVID-19 to our employees and their families, our customers and the communities we serve.”
High Country Bank will continue to closely monitor the situation and evaluate any further actions needed. For additional information about COVID-19, please visit www.cdc.gov or your local health department website.
High Country Bank, Member of FDIC, is a locally owned and operated community bank serving the Arkansas Valley for over 130 years.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
