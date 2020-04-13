Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt commended Monarch Mountain ski area for its recent generosity in his comments during the COVID-19 town hall Friday on Facebook Live and Zoom.
“I really want to extend our gratitude as a community to their ownership group and particularly the owner representative, Bob Nicolls, who, as I was told, moved heaven and earth to bring considerable personal protective equipment to Salida for Columbine Manor specifically to help them with the shortage they were facing. That kind of individual effort and initiative is really appreciated,” Felt said.
Felt reported the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team has been working hard, meeting with county business owners about different types of assistance available to employees and business owners and starting to plan toward economic recovery in the area.
Colorado Counties Inc. recently contacted Gov. Jared Polis to intensify the message to people on the Front Range to not come to mountain communities for recreation at this time, Felt said.
“It’s really critical to allow the mountain communities to take care of themselves during this time with our limited resources. Our goal was to catch them at the source rather than trying to turn them around once they get here,” he said.
“We are trying to create a virtual roadblock with our messaging, and we are asking the state for help with that as well,” Felt said.
