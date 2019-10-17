Amid historically dry conditions, the Decker Fire has burned 8,464 acres as of Wednesday morning, public information officer Penny Bertram said.
Currently 889 personnel are assigned to the fire, along with seven helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.
On Wednesday, the fire behaved exactly as crews needed it to, Bertram said. She said the fire is getting to places that are less extreme, where crews can really fight the fire.
All the lines have been completed in Howard, and crews are scouting Howard east for places to put contingency lines.
Crews did a lot of mop-up work from backburning operations Wednesday, Bertram said.
In Division A, crews have been dealing with aspen litter catching on fire. Bertram said fuels were very receptive to spread during the night because of how dry it is.
In Division X, the fire is backing down to where the fuels change, Bertram said, which puts it closer to the control lines and makes backburning more plausible.
The fire in Division R was backing down the slope, Bertram said, which is exactly what crews want it to do.
Division T looked really good Wednesday, Bertram said. She said crews backburned Tuesday night and cleaned it up Wednesday.
Bertram said crews expect Division W to get a little lively, but air support dropped lots of buckets on that part of the fire Wednesday.
Crews dropped a ton of water all over the place Wednesday, she said.
Winds up to 25 mph were expected through Wednesday night, Bertram said, causing Salida residents to see flames.
“Brown lines” have been added to the map of the fire. Those lines show areas where there is a low risk of the fire spreading because of natural barriers like rock outcrops and low-vegetation areas, public information officer Rick Barton said, but sending firefighters in has been deemed too risky.
The brown lines are being monitored, Barton said, and if the situation changes the lines will be updated.
A new Type 1 incident management team is scheduled to take control of the fire at 7 a.m. Saturday. Barton emphasized that this does not mean the fire is out. He said it could still make some runs.
“There’s still a lot of heat out there,” Barton said.
The fire, which is about 30 percent contained, started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 in the Decker Creek drainage of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains roughly 5 miles southeast of Poncha Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area of the Rio Grande National Forest.
It subsequently spread into the San Isabel National Forest.
