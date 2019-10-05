In an updated Decker Fire report, the U.S. Forest Service noted that a Red Flag Warning is in effect today, Saturday, stating that the fire has “potential for rapid spread rates with spotting and crown fire runs.”
The 12:14 p.m. information update stated that in the next 12 to 24 hours fire movement is expected to the east and south “into heavy fuels where unsheltered terrain increases spread potential.”
Over the next 48 to 72 hours, from Tuesday to Thursday, increased drying from lower humidity levels “will coincide with the fire moving into decadent pinon stands.”
Dry conditions, the report said, will persist through mid-week. “Heavy fuels due to beetle kill will continue to be receptive to spot fires, and increased fire behavior.”
The report noted that relative humidities were “quite high” Saturday morning at 80-100 percent across most of the fire area.
More open locations at lower elevations did not see the same levels, coming it at 40-50 percent.
Winds out of the south and southwest this morning were at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph along exposed portions of the fire.
Winds, the report states, are forecast to continue out of the west this evening and tonight to midnight with gusts to 40 mph along ridge lines and exposed slopes.
Monday afternoon humidity levels are expected to be under 15 percent, the report states, and in combination with strong winds.
Sunday, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Under fuels involved, the report notes “moderate stocked mixed conifer with timber litter and light to moderate dead and down trees.
“Mixed conifer has standing dead mixed with live conifer, and dead and down pinion stands are over-mature with significant dead component, and will burn actively through the crowns with higher winds and alignment with topography.”
The report states the fire will be “active” with “group torching, flanking.”
Check themountainmail.com for an updated fire report later today.
