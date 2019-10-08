The emergency response team at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex has been activated to assist in containing the Decker Fire.
Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner said Friday that the team had been requested to be activated.
Eight staff members per shift are working to contain the fire, she said.
The department’s State Wildland Inmate Fire Team also is part of the effort.
