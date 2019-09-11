The Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild will meet Friday at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Socializing will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.
The group’s meetings alternate between Salida and Buena Vista.
The guild was formed in the early 2000s to foster learning and excellence in all of the fiber arts, according to a press release.
“Members and their guests this coming year will expand their skills during six wonderful programs, as well as three exciting workshops,” Sue Keyes, program co-chair, said.
Among the guild’s activities are outreach education at the Salida Fiber Festival and Oct. 16 Brunch and Fashion Show, at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and other venues.
The guild also offers scholarships, financial and/or material support for the Fiber Festival and Boys & Girls Clubs.
Annual dues through June cost $35.
For more information visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org/.
