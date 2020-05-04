The Central Mountain Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has created a six-part online New World Business Training Series, starting Tuesday, to assist small business owners during economic downturns.
The series provides entrepreneurs with tools and methodology to assess their purpose, understand and improve their financial and operational health, ensure they have the right team in place and adapt to market condition changes.
SBDC is encouraging owners to make frequent pivots and take a more nimble approach to changing situations. The center says it seeks to establish a “Strive to Thrive” mentality in small business owners as opposed to a “Scramble to Survive” one.
Part 1 is “Align Your Business to Your Why,” which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Part 2 is “Financial Health: The LifeBlood of Your Business,” which will take place May 12. Part 3 is “Talent Optimization: Future Proof and Recession Proof” on May 19. Part 4 is “Looking at Your Operations from the Outside In” on May 26. Part 5 is “Assessing Customers’ Changing Needs & Branding Yourself for Success” on June 2, and Part 6 is “A Customer Focused PIVOT: Putting It All Together” on June 9.
The workshops are free, but registration is required at clients.coloradosbdc.org/Events.aspx?mode=4&area=Alamosa&zip=&miles=25¢er=2400&topicnum=0&days=360&sort=L&layout=0.
For more information call 719-221-0374 or visit centralsbdc.org.
