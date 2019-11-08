All Coloradans can vote until Nov. 22 to choose the book that will be distributed to all 4-year-olds in the state next spring.
One Book Colorado is a statewide program that provides every 4-year-old with a free copy of the same book – in English or Spanish – in an effort to promote early literacy skills, help families serve as their child’s first and most important teachers and foster a culture of reading, a press release stated.
The three finalists are “The Greatest Adventure” by Tony Piedrea, “The Little Red Fort” by Brenda Maier with pictures by Sonia Sanchez and “The Very Impatient Caterpillar” by Ross Burach.
Coloradans can visit onebookcolorado.org to cast their vote.
Now in its ninth year, the program is a collaboration involving Lt. Gov. Diane Primavera’s office, Serve Colorado, the Colorado Department of Education, State Library, the Denver Preschool Program, Denver7 and Mile High United Way.
Since its inception, 600,000 books have been given to Colorado 4-year-olds across the state through public and military libraries and participating Denver Preschool Program classrooms.
From April 13 through April 26, the program will provide another 75,000 books to encourage Colorado families to read together.
While anyone can vote, the program organizers said they especially encourage 4-year-olds to visit the website with their families and caregivers to watch videos of Colorado community leaders reading the book selections aloud in both English and Spanish, then vote for their favorite book.
