The third death due to COVID-19 in Chaffee County, announced Wednesday was confirmed to be a 96-year-old woman who was a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center a press release from Chaffee County Public Health stated Thursday.
Columbine Manor had 24 staff members and residents associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday the release stated.
Andrea Carlstrom, Director of Chaffee County Public Health said, “CCPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working closely with Columbine Manor Care Center to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their facility."
Carlstrom said in her Facebook daily check-in Thursday Columbine is testing all residents of the facility whether they are symptomatic or not.
She said families and the facility leadership team are asking that people shower Columbine’s yard and windows with signs that have positive and encouraging messages.
“Let’s bring some brightness to them in a very challenging and uncertain time,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom raised the possibility of antibody testing in the county.
“These are tests for the virus indirectly by detecting antibodies to the virus that a person’s body begins to produce after being exposed to the virus,” she said.
The test can be done with a simple blood finger stick prick, she said. The test is not officially Food and Drug Administration approved at this time, but the FDA has said that they can be used in emergency situations, so there is authorization to use them for the COVID-19 response.
Advantages of the antibody testing are that they are extremely easy to perform. We find out the results pretty quickly within 15 minutes and they can be performed anywhere.
The disadvantages are that more data is needed to determine time frame and who would get the most accurate results given their exposure. The test may possibly cross-react with other types of coronavirus such as the common cold and the test has a very high rate of false negatives if the test is given within the first week of symptoms, Carlstom said.
“Theoretically this could determine who has had the infection and who might have immunity to COVID-19.”
The testing requires less personal protective equipment to carry out.
“It could be also a good option to obtain epidemiological data and potentially used for contact tracing,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom said an updated local public health order currently under review will extend local compliance to April 30, four days longer than the current state order.
Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Felt, joined Carlstrom for the daily update and expressed the county government’s support for her department’s work.
Carlstrom finished her update saying, “COVID-19 has challenged all of us. We’re all feeling uncertainty, anxiety, frustration and even anger.
“Your friends at Chaffee County Public Health are doing everything they can to ensure the safety and health of our community. Please remember we are your friends. We are your neighbors. We are your colleagues. We are your partners and we’re all in this together in this unparalleled chapter in our history,” she said.
