by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Bitwise Industries, in coordination with Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Kapor Center, recently launched onwardco.org, an online resource for Colorado workers impacted by COVID-19.
Displaced workers can connect to emergency resources for food, shelter, child care and money. They can also find training programs to prepare for a new career as well as job opportunities.
The site connects existing resources like 2-1-1, Indeed, LinkedIn and MyColoradoJourney, in addition to others and matches users based on location and desired information.
“As we work to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans during these unprecedented times, it’s critical that we also help the economy recover,” Polis said in a press release. “OnwardCO is a key tool in that effort.”
While stay-at-home orders are in effect, there are still critical businesses that need workers, companies hiring for roles that can be done from home and online training and career exploration tools to help prepare Coloradans for the next steps in their careers, the release stated.
