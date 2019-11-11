After 110 minutes of nail-biting intensity, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team beat Faith Christian in a shootout Saturday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, 1-1 (4-2).
“That was an exciting game, that’s for sure,” said SHS senior Colby Pitts.
Faith Christian started the game strong, heading in a corner kick in the 36th minute to go up 1-0. “We were fortunate, especially in the first half,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “We couldn’t find our game, and they came at us with a high intensity.”
Salida’s defense, however, was able to shut down Faith’s attack for the most part, and the Spartans went into halftime trailing 1-0.
“Our defensive shape was pretty good throughout the game,” Pitts said, noting that the team did a good job dropping in and covering each other.
In the second half, Salida started controlling the ball better and created some good scoring chances. Senior Cole Walters-Schaler got taken down twice on fast breaks, resulting in a pair of yellow cards. A Faith player also got a second yellow card in the half, which combined for a red card, leaving Faith a player down.
“That changed the game; we went to a two-man front line,” Oswald said.
With just over five minutes left Salida still trailed, 1-0.
Sophomore Arlo Follet, however, made a big play to tie the game with 4:45 left. Follet got behind Faith’s defense and fired a shot. Faith’s goalie blocked it, but the rebound bounced free and Follet charged in, beat the goalie to the ball and kicked it into the net with his left foot.
“That was a massive relief,” Oswald said. “We were on the ropes.”
The teams battled for 35 minutes after that, but nobody could score again, so the game went into a shootout. Salida’s best chances in overtime came when Brown passed to senior Quinn Bosanko, who ripped a shot on goal. Brown also put a free kick on goal, but Faith’s goalie made a jumping, one-handed save to stop it.
Pitts started the shootout for Salida. He said he pushed his nerves away and was “just thinking about putting it in the goal.”
His shot went in and Salida took the early lead.
SHS sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips then made a diving save.
“The save on the penalty kick was spectacular,” Oswald said, giving assistant coach Aaron Dobbs kudos for the work he’s done with Phillips.
“I knew we had it at that point,” Pitts said.
Walters-Schaler scored to put Salida up 2-0.
The next Eagle pushed his shot just wide, past a diving Phillips, and Salida extended its lead.
Faith’s goalie responded with a diving stop. After an Eagle goal, Follet put SHS up 3-1. Faith scored on its next attempt, making it 3-2 with one round left.
Sophomore Flyn Brown stepped up to the mark, took a deep breath and kicked his shot into the goal to net the game winner for Salida on his 16th birthday.
Oswald named Phillips the “man of the match” for being “absolutely brilliant” on the day. The coach also gave a big nod to Brown for burying the game-wining penalty kick and a shout-out to junior Kai Brown for a “very well played game.”
The No. 1 seeded Spartans will now play No. 5 Roaring Fork in the semifinals Wednesday at All-City Stadium in Denver. The last time SHS reached the semis was in 2014.
“It’s exciting, that’s for sure,” Pitts said. “All season we’ve been wanting and wanting this, and now it’s coming true.”
Roaring Fork ended Salida’s season last year in the quarterfinals, beating the Spartans 1-0 with an own goal. “It’s been bitter in my mouth ever since,” Oswald said.
No. 2 Kent Denver will play No. 3 Atlas Prep in the other semifinal.
