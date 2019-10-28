The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced that applications will be accepted until Nov. 22 from organizations interested in the Buena Vista Community Grants program.
Buena Vista trustees entered into a partnership with the foundation to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to the town’s community grants process, according to a press release.
In years past, groups have requested town support throughout the year directly to the trustees. For 2020, the foundation has built an online application through which organizations can request town support.
The foundation will form a community grants review committee to review, rank and conduct site visits with applicants, then submit funding recommendations to town trustees for approval.
Applications will be reviewed and site visits conducted in December and January, with funding being awarded in February.
Organizations who have a dedicated line item of support within the town’s 2020 budget will also apply through the portal and receive funding on the same timeline.
The application portal is the same portal being used by the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board and the 1A Common Ground board for their grants. Therefore, organizations that have already created a profile on the portal can use their same login to access the Buena Vista Community Grants application.
The portal can also be accessed through the foundation’s website, chaffeecommunity.org/, and clicking on the Grantmaking link under “What We Do.”
A direct portal link is also available at grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
Organizations with questions or BV residents who are interested in applying for the grant review committee may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org.
