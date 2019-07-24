County Road 194 into Hecla Junction will be closed from noon to 9 p.m. today to repair a washed-out culvert, the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area announced.
No traffic will be allowed in or out during that time. Chaffee County Road and Bridge will perform the work.
County Road and Bridge Superintendent Mark Stacy said he wasn’t sure offhand how much the repairs would cost or how much time they would take, but the work should be finished today.
The culvert was damaged during flooding at Threemile Creek Sunday night, Stacy said.
“There was flooding all over the county,” he said.
The road that leads into Hecla Junction also was damaged, the AHRA announcement said, but that will be fixed later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.