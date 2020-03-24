The Colorado State Licensing Authority adopted emergency rules Friday that will allow only “curbside” pickup at the state’s medical and retail marijuana stores.
The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Department of Revenue said in a letter, “Marijuana Stores can provide ‘curbside’ service to patients and consumers in a private parking lot or on a private sidewalk (a) immediately adjacent to the Medical or Retail Marijuana Store; (b) under control of the Licensee; and (c) under surveillance pursuant to the Emergency Rules.”
All three of Salida’s dispensaries, Nature’s Medicine, 3D Cannabis Center and Tenderfoot Health Collective, will begin curbside service today.
Nature’s Medicine, 230 W. 16th St., said they will offer service from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders can be placed at naturesmedicine.com or by calling 719-539-3207.
The business said “traffic flow will need to be from west to east, with customers entering from H Street and exiting the east side of the parking lot. We will have cones set up to provide guidance to motorists.”
3D, 248 E. U.S. 50, will be open 9 a.m-9 p.m. Place orders through weedmaps.com or by calling 719-539-5496.
Tenderfoot Health Collective, 840 Oak St., will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Call 719-539-8661 to place an order.
