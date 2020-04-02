As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Chaffee County had 18 reported positive cases of COVID-19, one of which resulted in death.
Lake County reported its first two cases and Saguache County reported its first case.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 3,342 positive cases in the state.
Of those, 620 were hospitalized and 80 deaths were reported.
The virus has affected 50 of Colorado’s 64 counties and a total of 18,645 people have been tested for the virus.
The state reported 17 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities across Colorado.
