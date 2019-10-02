Ark-Valley Humane Society is providing temporary emergency boarding for dogs, cats and other small animals during the evacuations from the Decker Fire area at the Buena Vista facility, 701 Gregg Drive, in Buena Vista.
There is also some availability for boarding large animals evacuated from the fire area at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Information about large and small animal emergency boarding is available at the fairgrounds.
Contact AVHS at 719-395-2737 or email info@ark-valley.org.
Gone to the Dogs announced they can host several pet owners and their pets at the 235 W. U.S. 50 store.
A pet owner seeking shelter for themselves and their pets can stay inside the building.
Contact manager, Alex Spence at 719-539-4220 or stop by. Space will be limited.
Bedding is not provided for humans, so sleeping bags or cots are recommended. Anyone in the community who has such items are asked to drop them off so they can make evacuees comfortable as possible.
For more information about the fire and evacuation zone visit Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the Chaffee County Sheriff non-emergency number at 719-539-2596.
For information about the Decker fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/ or call the fire information line at 719-626-1095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.