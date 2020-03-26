Chaffee County Public Health will host two drives to collect unused personal protective equipment (PPE) to be used for health care and essential staff who must work throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have heard that there are many groups throughout the county that might have PPE to spare, such as auto mechanics, hair and nail salons, dental providers and construction companies.
“Due to the likely shortage of PPE that will be needed to respond to those who fall ill from COVID-19, we are asking for donations that will then be distributed to health care workers and those providing essential services throughout our county,” Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 Incident Command, stated in a Wednesday press release.
In Salida, Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management will collect sealed boxes of unused gloves, gowns and masks from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. Drivers are asked to drive through the parking lot at the C Street entrance of the Touber Building. Those with PPE will be instructed to drop off their supplies and continue driving.
In Buena Vista, a collection of the same items will take place from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Buena Vista Annex Building, 112 Linderman Ave. Drivers are asked to go through the Linderman parking lot to the back door, where items should be dropped off.
There will be signs and staff to streamline the process.
For questions, contact Richard Atkins, Chaffee County emergency manager, at 719-207-2730.
