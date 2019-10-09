Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced it will accept applications for scholarships from Oct. 15 until 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
The scholarships are for students who will be attending a vocational/technical school, community college, college or university in January, according to a press release.
The three types of scholarships offered are: New Student Scholarship, for high school graduates who will not be enrolled in high school in January; Current Student Scholarship, for renewing scholarship applicants; and Graduate Student Scholarship, for post-bachelor applicants.
This year, Salida Sunrise Rotary will offer the Lee Sohl Memorial Scholarship in memory of Rotarian Lee Sohl. In addition to other Salida Sunrise Rotary scholarship requirements, the $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a woman whose major places her on a path for a career in business.
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be permanent residents of Salida School District R-32-J and have a minimum cumulative 2.5 grade-point average.
Students are encouraged to apply whether they are focused on earning a certification, associate, bachelor and/or graduate degree.
Salida Sunrise Rotary prioritizes financial need and voluntary service when assigning scholarship awards.
To apply, students should visit salidasunriserotary.com and follow the scholarship link to find applications, required application packet contents and additional information. Applications may be sent to Salida Sunrise Rotary by email or U.S. Postal Service.
