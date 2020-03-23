Take Out Salida is a new Facebook page that showcases local restaurants offering takeout or delivery food services.
Because of closures associated with COVID-19 precautions, restaurants in Chaffee County and Colorado as a whole have had to rely on to-go orders to compensate for restrictions placed on in-person dining.
The page aims to give local small restaurants exposure so residents can support them at this time.
The page can be found at facebook.com/takeoutsalida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.