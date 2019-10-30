The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday it has rescheduled all three of this week’s Browns Canyon National Monument public open houses due to inclement weather.
The BLM postponed the events in Salida and Buena Vista Monday and added Golden to the list Tuesday.
A press release listed the new dates:
• Salida: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
• Buena Vista: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
• Golden: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Marriott Denver West, 1717 Denver West Blvd.
The updated schedule and more information on the Browns Canyon Resource Management Plan are posted on the Browns Canyon ePlanning website, go.usa.gov/xn2eC.
