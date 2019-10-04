The Decker Fire damaged one structure in Fremont County, Fremont County undersheriff Derek Irvine confirmed Thursday.
Irvine said the department will have more information Friday after the homeowner is contacted.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that no homes have been burned in Chaffee County.
The fire grew several hundred acres, Wednesday and Thursday fire officials said, but they don’t have an exact number because a mechanical issue grounded the infrared aircraft that measures the fire.
Thursday morning a type 1 incident management team took over the fire. The number of personnel assigned to the fire has increased to 454, public information officer Shawna Hartman said.
These teams are made up of about 60 people, contain more experience and command more resources and infrastructure than other types of incident management teams.
Incident commander Mark Giacletto said during a media briefing Thursday his team’s priorities will be protecting people and property.
The fire was calmer overnight Wednesday into Thursday because of better than expected humidity and decreasing winds.
Giacletto said some communication infrastructure on Methodist Mountain has been compromised, but they’re working on getting crews in to maintain the sites. The fire has reached structures, Giacletto said, but losses have been fairly minimal. Getting eyes in is difficult right now, he said.
Wind remained calm Thursday morning, increasing in the afternoon, allowing crews to work in areas closer to the fire in preparation for the wind kicking up again.
Near-critical fire weather will persist through the week ahead, the release said.
Giacletto said evacuees will be able to go back to their homes when the fire is no longer a threat, which could be a while.
“I don’t see it being soon,” he said.
A change in weather or successful suppression efforts could lead to that happening, Giacletto said.
The fire was divided into two “Branches” (Branch 1 on the north and Branch 2 on the south).
Each branch will contain Divisions. Dividing up a fire into “Branches” and “Divisions” is a way for fire managers to keep operations organized, defined, and properly staffed.
This is how the team planned to manage the fire Thursday:
Firefighters in Division R were to construct an additional dozer line heading east toward CR 101. They were to perform firing operations to eliminate unburned fuel between the fire front and the values at risk in Boot Hill.
Firefighers were to present a strong structure protection presence in the Boot Hill and Bear Creek neighborhoods and structure prep in Howard.
Crews in Division A on the west side of the fire were to scout for options to construct additional indirect hand and dozer lines heading north toward Division R.
Division X on the southeast side was split to include a new Division T and crews in this area scouted for indirect fireline options.
Tommy Hawkins, part of the operations leadership on the fire, said fire activity has been mainly wind driven but expected a pretty good recovery Thursday night.
Division R is the biggest area in terms of resources, Hawkins said.
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8 near the Decker Creek drainage in the Rio Grande National Forest.
Closures for the Pike/San Isabel National Forest can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd644152.
Closures for the Rio Grande National Forest can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/riogrande/ces/?cid=STELPRDB5143145.
The Bureau of Land management Royal Gorge and San Luis Valley field offices have put stage 2 fire restrictions in place for BLM lands in the area.
To sign up for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s EverBridge reverse 911 system, go to: http://chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
