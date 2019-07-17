The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to talk with residents about transportation needs and improvements in southwest Colorado.
Part of the “Your Transportation Plan” statewide planning effort, the telephone town hall will allow residents of Alamosa, Archuleta, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel counties to speak directly with and provide feedback to CDOT, a press release stated.
South central and southwest Colorado residents with landlines will be called through an automated system and invited to take part in the telephone town hall.
Residents who have a cellphone or do not receive a call can call 855-710-6230 to participate.
A text-to-register feature is also available for cellphones. Residents can text CDOTSW at 828282 to receive a call to their cellphone when the telephone town hall begins.
Residents can also listen live online by visiting Vekeo.com/coloradodot.
To learn more about Your Transportation Plan, take a quick survey and find out about the statewide outreach and engagement being conducted, visit YourTransportationPlan.com.
