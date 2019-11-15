Chaffee County Women Who Care presents a $10,500 donation to elevateHer, an organization that provides outdoor activities for girls. From left front are Janet Sellers of Women Who Care and Kristen Van Norman, executive director of elevateHER. Back: Melanie Roth and Nancy Best, both from Women Who Care; Liz Cunningham, Meghan Rodreguez, Kate Helmke and Bri Hersman, elevateHER participants.