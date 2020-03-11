Thirty girls came out for the team, making it a little tough for everyone to practice on the four courts at Salida Middle School, but giving the team some good depth.
“It’s a good problem to have,” head coach Josh Bechtel said about the team’s numbers.
The team lost six of its 11 varsity players from last year but returns and welcomes a lot of others ready to step up.
“We had a lot of girls who played junior varsity last year that were right on the edge of varsity,” Bechtel said. “We have a lot of new freshmen who are athletic and will develop into good tennis players.”
The coach also expects another good season.
“My expectations are high,” Bechtel said. “I think we have a chance to win another league title. It will be hard to replace the girls we had last year, but we have numbers and girls who have seen the examples set before them and know the expectations; hopefully they’ll step up.”
The team’s four senior captains, Lily Stephens, Gianna Fritz, Madison Miller and Maislyn Haynes, will lead the Lady Spartans this spring.
“They were all on varsity last year and they all had a lot of success last year,” Bechtel said. “They know how to win and it’s a great group of girls to lead our team.”
The team is playing challenge matches to decide its roster, but one girl has stood out and will start at No. 1 singles. “Madison Anderson put in the time over the summer and climbed from No. 4 doubles to No. 1 singles,” Bechtel said.
Grace Johnson, who played at No. 2 singles last year, is also expected to return to the team after spring break and should challenge for that top spot, but Salida is prepared to compete without her. “It’s that next-man-up mentality,” Bechtel said. “We have enough depth that we should be good.”
While the team will try to win all of its duals early on, its biggest competitions will happen at the end of the season.
“The main key is trying to have the team ready to peak by regionals,” Bechtel said. “That’s what we need to focus on so we can qualify as many as we can for state.”
If Salida does that, it will continue building on its reputation.
“What’s cool is over the last four years we’ve established Salida as a winning team,” Bechtel said. “Now we’re the team kids are scared of.”
