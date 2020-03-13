The City of Salida declared a local state of emergency as of March 13 for the next 10 days in response to COVID-19.
The press release reiterated that as of now there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
The declaration is being made to implement Salida’s COVID-19 Action Plan, a tiered response meant to assist local health officials with managing potential outbreaks in the county. It can be found at cityofsalida.com.
Salida is instituting Tier II of the plan which relates to internal workings of the city and how individual departments manage meetings, public interactions and high-risk city employees. At this time, the city is encouraging everyone to primarily utilize digital or telephone communication when contacting city personnel. If in-person communication is essential, then all involved parties are recommended to maintain a distance of at least six feet.
Salida City Council could choose to extend the declaration for up to 40 additional days at a future meeting.
The city is encouraging citizens and guests to use their best judgment in social distancing by following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, which can be found on cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Mayor P.T. Wood is encouraging the Salida and Chaffee County community to work together during this time.
“It is imperative that we understand the impact of this pandemic on our community, and we know that collective action on preventative hygiene and minimizing social gatherings will significantly reduce the long-term impacts on Salida,” Wood said. “These short-term measures will build upon our resiliency and strength. We have one goal in mind – to mitigate the possible spread of the disease and avoid a longer-term risk to our community. The City of Salida is asking your cooperation in proactively implementing these measures.”
