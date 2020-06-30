Centers for Disease Control removed the specific 65 years of age threshold from the older adult classification and now warns that among adults, risk increases steadily as you age.
Age is an independent risk factor for severe illness, but risk in older adults is also in part related to the increased likelihood that older adults also have underlying medical conditions.
The CDC also updated the list of underlying medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness. There was consistent evidence (from multiple small studies or a strong association from a large study) that specific conditions increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19 illness:
Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes
An estimated 60 percent of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition.
Obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions that increases one’s risk for severe illness – with about 40 percent of U.S. adults being obese. The more underlying medical conditions people have, the higher their risk.
CDC also clarified the list of other conditions that might increase a person’s risk of severe illness, including additions such as asthma, high blood pressure, neurologic conditions such as dementia, cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, and pregnancy.
Research shows pregnant women were significantly more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the intensive care unit, and receive mechanical ventilation than nonpregnant women. However, pregnant women were not at greater risk for death from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.