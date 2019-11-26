The first way to use acupuncture and traditional herbal medicine is preventively.
Here we identify energetic and constitutional imbalances and “fine tune” each of the body’s various systems to keep the body and mind functioning at optimum health. Herbal formulas, qiqong exercise and dietary adjustments may be a part of the “preventative approach.”
The fine art and science of this medicine is understanding developing disease patterns before they manifest physically and bringing back balance, allowing the body’s innate healing ability to operate.
The second way to use acupuncture is remedially.
Here we see success with a wide range of complaints: acute diseases like intestinal flu and common cold, headache, injury and stress, chronic diseases, allergies, degenerative diseases, sciatica, neuropathy, depression, respiratory problems, back and knee pain, digestive disturbances, chronic fatigue, infertility, impotence.
Once again, the key factor in success is understanding the individualized pattern that the patient is presenting. Every person is unique and their path to health is equally unique.
The third use of oriental medicine is for longevity and rejuvenation.
As we age, we want to remain alert, active and able to share our joy and wisdom. Increasing vitality has long been a main concern of traditional medicine. Safe herbal formulas, used for centuries, can often replace prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and wholesome diet is key.
Acupuncture facial rejuvenation can improve the way you look and feel and is a safe alternative to surgery or injections. Oriental medicine and acupuncture work by restoring balance to one’s entire organism. Thus not only is your major complaint brought under control, but your whole sense of health and well-being is improved.
John Candea is an acupuncturist and health educator (ThresholdSeminars.com) in practice for 35 years. He is part of the team at the BV Healing Center.
Check out the free qiqong exercise class at 5:30 p.m. every Monday at the Buena Vista Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.