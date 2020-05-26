NAMI Chaffee County, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is participating in Mental Health Month in May to raise awareness of mental illness.
More than 40 million people, or one in five, in the U.S. face the day-to-day reality of having a mental health condition, according to a press release. With stresses related to the pandemic and social isolation, those numbers are increasing at an alarming rate, NAMI officials said.
The group’s goal is to bring mental health education to “all corners of our communities and our work … Navigating life with mental illness can be tough, and NAMI wants to make it easier to find resources and people who care,” the release stated.
“Whether health care is for physical or mental health conditions, ‘care is care,’ and people with mental health conditions and addiction issues aren’t getting what they need to achieve and maintain good health,” said Eunice Collette, president of the local NAMI affiliate.
During Mental Health Month, NAMI Chaffee County is participating in NAMI Walks Your Way, a fundraising and awareness event for NAMI Colorado. Half of the money received will support the state organization and half will stay in Chaffee County. To donate, visit the fundraising page at namiwalks.org/team/37404.
For information about NAMI Chaffee County programs, to donate or volunteer, visit the namichaffee.org or email info@namichaffee.org.
